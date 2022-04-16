Cardiff City travelled to Yorkshire to face Hull City on Saturday afternoon. The fixture ended 2-1 in favour of The Tigers with two early goals being the difference.

The Bluebirds have nothing to play for in the latter half of the season, sitting 18 points above the relegation zone.

With Championship status confirmed for another season, Steve Morison opted to throw some youngsters into the deep end to give them some much-needed game-time.

The first half saw Hull City dictate the play early on, attacking from the start and catching Cardiff City off guard. The breakthrough came in the eighth minute of play as striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh took advantage of a Mark McGuinness error. The pressure continued to be piled on the Welsh side as Lewie Coyle (11′) scored his first goal since returning from injury.

The second half was a relatively uneventful one with Shota Arveladze’s side understandably opting to park the bus. Experienced centre-back Aden Flint was able to grab a goal in the 81st minute which only turned out to be a consolation in an overall one-sided affair.

Here are three Cardiff City players who disappointed in the 2-1 loss to Hull City…

Mark McGuinness – WhoScored rating 5.1

The former Arsenal centre-back failed to make an impact with some of his decisions being detrimental to the final result. It was McGuinness’ error early on that led to Hull City’s first goal and he was never really able to find his feet after the mistake.

The 21-year-old didn’t make a single tackle which summed up a performance he will be eager to forget.

Uche Ikpeazu – WhoScored rating 5.9

The Middlesbrough loanee made his first appearance in the starting line-up for the Bluebirds but was unable to have any influence on the match. Ikpeazu was only able to get one shot on target all game, looking awkward against the sturdy Tiger’s defence.

The Ugandan international also didn’t have many touches of the ball, making just six passes all game.

Dillon Phillips – WhoScored rating 6.0

Before last week’s fixture against Reading, Phillips hadn’t made a Championship appearance for Cardiff City since last September.

With Alex Smithies set to leave at the end of the season, the 26-year-old has once again been called upon to play in-between the sticks. Phillips conceded both goals, making just one save for the entirety of the match. However, with how poor the Bluebirds’ defence was, Phillips was not the only player at fault for the two goals.