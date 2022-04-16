Sunderland beat Shrewsbury Town 3-2 on Friday afternoon in a tight affair that could’ve gone either way.

Sunderland left it late again on Good Friday, waiting until the 92nd minute to find a winner against a well-structured Shrewsbury Town side.

The Wearsiders took an early two-goal lead thanks to Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead and were electrifying in the opening 20 minutes, but Steve Cotterill’s squad grew into the game and looked on top as the first half drew to a close.

Similarly to the first half, the visitors also scored two goals within the opening 15 minutes of the second half to level things and take the game to the well-backed hosts. Josh Vela and former Sunderland man Tom Flanagan scored to make it 2-2 before the hour mark.

Thankfully for Sunderland supporters, they were able to hold on and find a late winner thanks to popular forward Broadhead.

Friday’s late winner means Sunderland have now scored eight of their 17 goals after the 80th minute since Alex Neil took over, emphasising a new never say die attitude.

But who stood out on another successful outing? Here we look at three Sunderland players who impressed in today’s victory…

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 7.26

Sunderland’s top scorer didn’t find himself on the scoresheet in this affair but certainly couldn’t have come much closer. The Scottish striker hit the bar and forced a fantastic save from keeper Marko Marosi with two efforts which, on another day, would’ve found the back of the net.

He dropped deep at times, which was frustrating for Wearsiders, but managed to hold a pass accuracy higher than anyone else who featured for the full game at 84.9%.

Jack Clarke – WhoScored rating 7.43

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee began this game in the wing-back position and did have some success running at the Salop defence. He varied his moves by going inside looking for a shot, and going to the byline when necessary and earned himself an assist for Broadhead’s winner.

Clarke was strong, but Sunderland fans would probably agree his final ball needs some work.

Nathan Broadhead – WhoScored rating 8.28

Whilst his season has been hampered by a long-term injury, whenever Broadhead features, he looks deadly. Two goals this afternoon won the Black Cats the game and for large parts of this afternoon’s affair, the Shrewsbury Town defence couldn’t deal with the 24-year-old Everton loanee.

Keeping him fit will prove to be vital for Sunderland’s chances of promotion this time around.