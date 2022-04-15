Middlesbrough entered into the game with Bournemouth on Good Friday having lost two games in a row.

Middlesbrough managed to stop the rot at the Vitality Stadium, drawing 0-0 with the automatic promotion chasers.

The result pushes Boro up one place in the Championship table to seventh, whilst they still have a game in hand on two of the sides above them.

Chances were at a premium for both sides, and a draw was arguably a fair result.

There were solid performances all over the pitch for the away side, yet three players in particular stood out.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who impressed in the 0-0 draw with the Cherries…

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 7.8

Coming in for the injured Dael Fry, veteran Sol Bamba showed his experience and expert reading of the game on Friday afternoon.

He was Boro’s most consistent performer, making two interceptions, two clearances, and a key pass to boot.

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 7.3

Another solid defensive performance from the Northern Irishman, who proved his worth against Bournemouth.

He made the second-highest amount of passes in the game, second only to the home side’s Lloyd Kelly, and made a whopping six tackles to prevent opportunities for the opposition.

Marcus Tavernier – WhoScored rating 7.2

Tavernier was impressive in both attack and in defence on Good Friday.

He created opportunities from open play and dead balls, and tracked back to keep the Bournemouth forward line quiet at the other end.

He made the most clearances in the game with four, and had the highest passing accuracy out of anyone who completed 90 minutes with an 87.5% completion rate.