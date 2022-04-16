Charlton Athletic welcomed a struggling Morecambe side to The Valley for a game they would have been hoping to win. Instead, Morecambe travelled back with a valuable three points after a 3-2 victory.

That result saw Charlton Athletic remain 15th in the League One table whilst Morecambe put space between themselves and the bottom three.

The first half saw the Addicks fail to profit from the majority (63.3%) of the possession and from bossing the chances (13-6). Indeed, it was Morecambe who took advantage with goals from Cole Stockton (26′) and Arthur Gnahoua (43′) for a 2-0 lead at the break.

The second half again saw dominance from Johnnie Jackson’s side in terms of possession and chances. Charlton pulled one back through Jayden Stockley (53′) to make it 2-1. However, Gnahoua (59′) put Derek Adams’ side back in the driving seat and 3-1 up.

Charlton narrowed the gap through Chuks Aneke (81′) to set up a frantic finale to the game. However. there was to be no further score in the game and Morecambe took all three points on offer with a 3-2 victory.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who failed to shine in defeat to Morecambe.

Craig MacGillivray – WhoScored rating 5.8

Goalkeepers often cop the flak for their performances when their sides lose and MacGillivray didn’t come out of the Morecambe game with a lot of credit. He was impressively accurate with his distribution (89%) but letting three goals in was always going to hurt his match rating. He also only made one save in the game.

Alex Gilbey – WhoScored rating 6.0

Midfielder Gilbey was another Addicks player who was disappointing before he was substituted on 60 minutes. During his time on the pitch, the 27-year-old did show highly-accurate distribution (89%) but his passing game was of a low-volume approach – he only completed 17 passes from 19 attempts. He did win both his tackles but it was an off-key performance from him.

Jason Pearce – WhoScored rating 6.4

Needing a captain’s performance from Jason Pearce, Charlton Athletic didn’t get that from him. Whilst he dominated aerially – completing all six of his headers – he failed to weigh in in the rest of his game. He made just one tackle, three clearances and an interception in a less than convincing display.