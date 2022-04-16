Nottingham Forest travelled to Kenilworth Road for a game that pitted them against a Luton Town side sitting just behind them in 5th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

It was a game which Luton Town won 1-0 with a performance that ended a Nottingham Forest unbeaten run stretching back to January.

The first half was a cagey affair with Steve Cooper’s Forest side having more of the ball and home side Luton Town having more of the chances. Then, on 37 minutes, the Hatters went 1-0 up from the spot thanks to Kal Naismith after Jack Colback was judged to have handballed a James Bree cross.

The second half saw Nottingham Forest struggle to assert themselves in the game. The dismissal of Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley (77′) saw Forest pick up the pace but, despite more urgency, they couldn’t find a way to grab the equaliser that would extend their unbeaten streak.

In a game where a lot of Nottingham Forest players were underwhelming, one stood out with a solid performance – Tobias Figueiredo.

The stats behind Figueiredo’s display…

28-year-old Portuguese centre-back Figueiredo joined Nottingham Forest in July 2018 after a successful loan from Sporting.

This season has seen him play 25 times across all competitions and he has played an important role recently, helping Forest maintain their unbeaten run. However, despite losing their streak on Good Friday, WhoScored’s match data shows Figueiredo’s performance was one of Nottingham Forest’s better players on the day.

He saw a lot of Forest’s possession (8.5%) and was highly accurate (86%) in his distribution of the ball. He completed a game-high 54 passes. His game-high six clearances also helped negate a lot of Luton Town’s attacking threat as did another game-high three interceptions.

Additional to all that, he was also solid in the air, winning five headers from the seven duels that he contested.