Nottingham Forest travelled to Bedfordshire in the early kick-off on Good Friday. It was a game that ended in a 1-0 defeat against Luton Town.

That loss was the first time that Steve Cooper’s side had lost since January. It was a result that saw Forest end the game 5th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The first half saw Forest with the lion’s share of possession (61.5%) but it was home side Luton Town (4) who had the most shots at goal. It was from one of these shots that the Hatters took the lead, Kai Naismith (37′) converting from the spot. It was a 1-0 lead that Nathan Jones’ side saw through to the half-time whistle.

The second half saw a tighter affair but one where Nottingham Forest still took control of the ball. Chances were hard to come by, indeed the only chance in the opening 15 minutes of the second half fell to Luton Town. The visitors then upped the pace and began to create chances.

In a game of yellow card, Sonny Bradley (77′) received his second of the game to reduce Luton to 10 men. Nottingham Forest pressed harder for the equaliser. It was an equaliser that didn’t come with Luton Town running out 1-0 winners.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who failed to shine in the 1-0 defeat vs Luton Town.

Jack Colback – WhoScored rating 5.7

32-year-old left-sided midfielder Colback failed to shine and received the lowest rating of any Nottingham Forest player. He completed with good accuracy (81%) but his 29 accurate passes included just one chance-creating key pass. That lack of bite was reflected with just one other positive contribution – a single header won.

James Garner – WhoScored rating 6.0

James Garner has shone all season on his loan from Manchester United but he didn’t against Luton Town. Despite seeing a lot of Forest’s possession (6.7%) and completing with accuracy (83%) he failed to create any chances. His only other positive contributions in a disappointing display were one tackle, one clearance and an interception.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 6.1

Brennan Johnson has put in a series of performances this season that have put him in the shop window. Against Luton Town he put in a performance that didn’t reach those high standards. He only completed 12 passes and had just one shot on target. Besides that, there was very little else to offer from the talented 20-year-old in a distinctly sub-par performance.