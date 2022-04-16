MK Dons host Sheffield Wednesday in League One today.

With both sides still having it all to play for in the promotion race, MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday sets up to be a great advert for League One football.

MK Dons have broken into the top two in recent weeks as they’ve managed to carry on their extensive unbeaten run. However Liam Manning’s side have enjoyed a more favourable run of fixtures in the last couple of weeks, so the visit of The Owls will provide a big test for the Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday are now unbeaten in their last six matches and sit in fifth place of the League One table. The Owls are in a strong position to make the top-six but will have to be wary of Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United looking to take their place in the play-offs.

The game, at Stadium MK, kicks off at 19:45 and can be seen on Sky Sports Football.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday are two of League One’s form sides at the moment and the pair clashing together sets up to be an enthralling encounter.

“With both sides enjoying good runs and having players shortlisted for the League One player of the season award, I can’t see there being all too much between the two sides.

“MK Dons have the obvious advantage in league position but with Sheffield Wednesday being backed by a big crowd on the road, I can see them stealing a point.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the top of League One and MK Dons are on a great run of form under Liam Manning at the moment. They have leapfrogged Rotherham over recent times and are eyeing promotion to the Championship.

“Sheffield Wednesday will be a tough test for the Dons though and will be backed by a bumper away following this afternoon.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

James Ray

“The unbeaten runs of both teams make for a tricky one to predict, and both have star players capable of conjuring up a magic moment to win tight games, so this should be a good one to watch.

“However, the way MK Dons have shown they can control games so comfortably gives me confidence that they will just get the better of Sheffield Wednesday here. It will be close, but I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday