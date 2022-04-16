Wigan Athletic host Cambridge United in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Wigan Athletic are certainly in the driving seat when it comes to the League One promotion race but face a tough test against a Cambridge United side who have continuously punched above their weight all season.

Leam Richardson’s side go into this one unbeaten since February and haven’t looked like slipping up during their final push for the title. The Latics sit four points clear of 2nd place MK Dons and have a game in hand on Liam Manning’s side.

Cambridge United have had a mixed bag of results in recent weeks, winning relatively comfortably against lower-ranked oppositions but just falling short against those challenging for promotion. Mark Bonner’s side don’t have all too much to play for but will be looking to finish the season strong so they have something to build on next season.

The game, taking place at The DW Stadium, kicks off at 17:15pm tomorrow and can be seen on Sky Sports Football.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Wigan Athletic are in a very strong position to finish top of League One come the end of the season but all is not over yet. The Latics gained a hard-fought point in the right direction in midweek away at Burton Albion but looked like tiredness might be starting to kick in with their congested fixture list.

“Wigan are fortunate enough to have the strength in depth to combat this issue which should help them get over the line and into the Championship.

“Cambridge United will no doubt be a tough test for Leam Richardson’s side but I see them taking the three points with another convincing home win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Cambridge United

Harry Mail

“Wigan are flying and this is a great opportunity for them to pick up another three points against a Cambridge side who don’t have much to play for.

“The Latics picked up a useful point away at Burton last time out and their fate is in their own hands as they eye a return to the Championship. The likes of Callum Lang and Will Keane are in form at the moment and they should have too much for Mark Bonner’s side.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Cambridge United

James Ray

“Despite Cambridge United’s ability to throw up a shock and their decent form of late, Wigan Athletic should have too much for them today.

“The Latics are marching towards the Championship and I can’t see them being thrown off their path today, especially in front of the home faithful. A result here could just about see them tie up an automatic promotion spot too, so Richardson’s side will know exactly what’s at stake.”

Score prediction Wigan Athletic 3-0 Cambridge United