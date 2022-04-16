Rotherham United host Ipswich Town in League One today.

Rotherham United are looking to salvage their chances of automatic promotion but face an Ipswich Town side that certainly possesses quality.

Paul Warne’s side currently sit 3rd in the standings despite looking comfortable at the top just a matter of weeks ago. The Millers have suffered three consecutive defeats in the league and are in desperate need of three points on home soil to stay in the race for the top two.

Ipswich Town on the other hand have fallen short in the play-off race after only having picked up one win in their last five games. The Tractor Boys don’t have all too much to play for but Kieran McKenna’s side are unbeaten in their last six games on the road and may look to take advantage of a Rotherham United side that have seemed fragile in defence and threat less in attack of late.

The game, taking place at The New York Stadium, kicks off at 12:30pm and can be seen on Sky Sports Football.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for the match…

James Cheap

“This one looks make or break for Rotherham United when considering their current situation, a win could see them go level on points with second place MK Dons with a game in-hand but anything other than three points would see them fall out of favour for the top two.

“Ipswich Town will definitely provide a tough test for Paul Warne’s men but I see many players with a strong mentality and togetherness amongst the Millers’ squad, therefore, I back them to get back to winning ways.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Rotherham need to win this one and I think they will do in front of their own fans. The Millers have been in a rut over recent weeks but Paul Warne will have them fired up for this big game.

“Ipswich have nothing to play for now and will be keeping one eye on the summer and next season now. The likes of Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene and Freddie Ladapo will cause problems to them today.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Ipswich Town

James Ray

“This is a tough one to predict. Both sides have shown they are capable of more than they have shown recently, especially Rotherham, and the Millers simply need to win this one today.

“With the pressure on Rotherham, I think they’ll make a much-needed return to winning ways.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Ipswich Town