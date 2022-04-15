Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has a decision to make this Easter weekend.

Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth on Good Friday in a vitally important clash for both teams.

A win for the Cherries would take them closer to automatic promotion, whilst a victory for Boro could take them back into the top six.

But given Middlesbrough’s last two results, there could be rotation in the starting eleven.

One such player that could be dropped is goalkeeper Joe Lumley. His mistake against Hull City for Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal was one of many he has made this season.

When asked about the possibility of rotating Lumley in an interview with The Northern Echo, manager Chris Wilder kept his cards close to his chest, but revealed his stance in that no one is undroppable.

“There’s no number one player in the team at all,” he said.

“We have a squad of players who through injury, illness, suspension, form, can change at any time.

“There’s not a starting XI. Nobody is guaranteed, and nobody is on the outside looking in thinking I’m never going to get an opportunity to get into that team.

“That is how it has to be. Competition for places is huge, and you have to make sure standards are spot on, if not there’s repercussions.”

This also will give hope to other players on the peripheries of the first-team picture. With six games left to play there will likely be opportunities.

Who could come in to replace Lumley if he is dropped later today?

Middlesbrough have three goalkeepers in reserve that could come in to feature ahead of Lumley when they take on Bournemouth at 3pm.

They have the experienced Luke Daniels, who has played a handful of games already this season, albeit under former boss Neil Warnock.

Whilst there are youngsters Sol Brynn and Brad James to contend with too.

However, if Brynn or James were to play against Scott Parker’s side this would in fact be their debut, and given the magnitude of the game, it is likely Daniels would get the nod over the aforementioned young duo if Lumley misses out.