Huddersfield Town host QPR in the Championship this evening, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the home side to take all three points in a 2-0 win.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 3rd place of the Championship table after winning their last two games on the bounce. They are four points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, but the Cherries hold two games in hand over Huddersfield Town, so it’s Scott Parker’s side who look to be going up automatically.

As for Mark Warburton, his jobs looks to be on the line depending on how the rest of the season goes. After five losses on the bounce, the R’s have plunged down to 11th place in the table, despite being strong favourites for a top-six finish just a couple of months ago.

Tonight, the two teams face off, and ahead of the tie, Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted an expected win for Huddersfield Town, opting for a 2-0 score line.

“It’s been a huge couple of wins lately for Huddersfield. They are close to being assured of a play-off spot, and have still got half an eye on Bournemouth if the Cherries continue to slip up.

“QPR are in freefall. Their play-off dream is all-but over after five defeats on the bounce. While it would be typical of the Championship for the side in no kind of form to turn up and claim a surprise victory, I can’t see it happening here. Home win.”

The implications…

A home win could move the Terriers to just one point behind Bournemouth, depending on the Cherries’ result against Middlesbrough.

An away win could keep QPR’s hopes of a play-off spot alive, with it potentially taking them to just three points behind Sheffield United in 6th.

Either way, both teams will need the win today. With it getting to the business end of the season, maximum points on the board are as crucial as ever.

The game gets underway at 5:30pm tonight, and is broadcasted live on Sky Sports.