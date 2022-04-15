Blackpool have had a somewhat disappointing Sky Bet Championship campaign this season. They sit 16th in the Championship table.

That 16th place in the table – with its 53 points – sees the Seasiders safe from relegation and 12 points from the play-off places.

With six games left, thoughts will be turning to next season and the restructuring that is obviously needed.

Players have been linked with a move to Blackpool and one of those links doing the rounds is to Peterborough United’s Oliver Norburn. As per The Gazette, it is a link that Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has commented on.

Critchley comments on Norburn links

Blackpool made a move for Norburn during the January transfer window – entering a bid that was rejected.

Norburn is still a wanted man and Peterborough United owner Daragh MacAnthony confirmed that a recent injury has robbed Norburn of a summer move.

On that, MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’, “I’m gutted for the team who will miss an influential player and I’m gutted for the club because we had an £800k deal lined up for him.”

News of that has obviously filtered down to whether Blackpool are that unnamed side entering an £800,000 bid for the Peterborough United skipper.

It is a link that Critchley has addressed. Wishing Norburn “all the best” in his recovery from injury, the Tangerines boss also added “I won’t comment on the other part though. But I honestly haven’t seen it, I’ve not looked.”

Thoughts?

Norburn is keen to leave Peterborough United and move back north to live closer to his family. Moving to Blackpool would accomplish that; Norburn hails from Bolton.

However, the scope of his current injury – an anterior ligament injury – would indicate a lengthy time on the treatment table for the 29-year-old. That would need to be balanced by any side considering a move for him.

Blackpool were, it seems, interested in signing Norburn in January and those links seemingly persist. However, Neil Critchley is keeping very quiet on the issue.