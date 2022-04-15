Bradford City haven’t had the best of seasons. The West Yorkshire side sit 15th in the League Two table.

The Bantams’ inconsistency has plagued them all season. It was enough to see the back of Derek Adams. They know have seasoned campaigner Mark Hughes as their manager.

Since his appointment, City have maintained that inconsistent approach – winning just two games from eight.

Hughes faces an end-of-season run-in and will be looking to improve the club’s fortunes. Speaking to local source the Telegraph and Argus, Hughes comments on one player – Lee Angol.

‘Managing minutes’ – Hughes on Angol situation

27-year-old Angol has been at Bradford City since his free transfer last July. It was a short-term deal that runs out this summer.

The much-travelled former Spurs youngster has missed a lot of this season. His return in the goalless draw was his first City appearance since the end of January.

Despite only featuring in 15 League Two games this season, Angol is still the club’s second-highest scorer with five goals.

Commenting on his return to the squad for the Northampton game, Hughes said, “We’re still managing his minutes and training exposure but it was encouraging for him and for us to see him come through.”

Hughes adds of the need for caution with Angol, “It’s not a case of chucking him in and breaking him – we don’t want that to happen.”

At this stage of the season, clubs will need all hands to the pump – Bradford City are one of those club.

It is encouraging that Angol is making his way back to full fitness from his injury hell. It is also encouraging that Hughes is wary of the need to protect him.

Angol is coming to the end of his current deal – it runs out this June – and has made noises he’d be open to a longer stay at Bradford City

Bradford City will improve next season under Mark Hughes – especially when he’s given a summer to mould the team to his liking. Protecting Angol could well be a very sensible idea ahead of any Bantams reshaping.