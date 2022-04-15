Tranmere Rovers currently sit 9th in League Two and are looking to push into the play-off positions after a shaky run of form.

Rovers suffered an unlucky draw at home to Bristol Rovers last time out which sent Micky Mellon’s side down the table, ending up in 9th position.

Later today the Whites face Bradford away from home and will be looking to gain three points to climb the table in a close League Two season.

Mellon’s side this season have notably struggled away from home so it won’t be an easy task for Rovers despite Bradford sitting in 15th place, but Bradford have also been off-form at home this season, so it’ll be an interesting match-up.

Tranmere Rovers team news

Kieron Morris and Callum MacDonald will remain suspended after both players were sent off against Carlisle United two weeks ago.

Josh McPake and Tom Davies are both scheduled to return to the squad after missing last weeks match with an illness.

Predicted XI

Murphy (GK)

Dacres-Cogley

Clarke

Davies

Merrie

McPake

O’Connor

Spearing

Hawkes

Nevitt

Hemmings

Play-off chances?

Rovers have been destined for the play-offs all season but with recent form have finally dropped out of the top seven positions.

Mellon will be looking to have his side back into the play-offs by the end of the season. However, given Rovers’ away form and two tough home fixtures remaining, this looks like it might not be a possibility.

However Rovers will have some good players to build upon next season, with the addition of Kane Hemmings in January being the biggest piece they can build around.

The game, taking place at Valley Parade, kicks off 15:00 later today.