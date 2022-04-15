Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers will draw when the two sides face off later today.

Peterborough United go into this game bottom of the Championship table and look like they will be relegated to League One by the end of the season.

The Posh will be looking to do all they can to stay up in the Championship but it seems all to late now as they are nine points off survival.

On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to launch back into the play-off places after a terrible run of form sees them currently sitting in 7th position.

Blackburn Rovers drop in form started with a massive injury blow when top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz sustained an injury against West Brom.

Blackburn are the favourites going into this one, however, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted the two sides to share the points with a 1-1 draw, saying:

“It is likely a matter of when rather than if for Peterborough now in terms of relegation. It could happen by the end of Easter weekend, although Grant McCann’s side have shown an improvement in recent weeks.

“Blackburn simply have to win this to have a real hope of clawing their way back into the top six. But I just cannot see it with the way they have been going lately. Draw for me.”

The implications…

A draw for Peterborough United would be a good result for them, although it wouldn’t help their survival chances – a draw against a team fighting for promotion, McCann would definitely take that.

A draw for Blackburn Rovers could see them fall as low as 9th in the Championship table and would really kill all momentum they have to get into the play-offs.

Not winning against a team like the Posh for Rovers would be a huge determent to them and would prove how much their form has dropped off this season.

The game, taking place at the Weston Homes Stadium, kicks off at 15:00 later today.