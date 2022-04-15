Sky Sports pundit David Prutton had predicted that Bournemouth will draw against Middlesbrough when the two sides meet later today.

Bournemouth currently sit 2nd in the Championship table and are looking to continue their push for the automatic promotion spots.

The Cherries come into this game after some shaky form in recent weeks only winning three out of their last seven matches which, if they want to be fighting for automatic promotion, isn’t good enough.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough are also fighting for promotion to the Premier League, but for Boro they will have to gain promotion through the play-offs.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 8th position in the Championship but with two losses in their last two games, and so promotion could be a challenge for Boro.

Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted both sides to split the points in this game, predicting a 1-1 draw.

“Now this is a big, big game. Bournemouth have just suffered a little bump again in their last two games, and suddenly the menacing presence of Nottingham Forest is looming on the horizon.

“Middlesbrough themselves have also suffered two defeats at the wrong time. They are still well-placed but need a lot of wins between now and the end of the season to get them into the top six. I can’t see a win at the Vitality, though. Score draw.”

The implications…

A draw for Bournemouth would severely weaken their chances of automatic promotion.

With Forest breathing down the Cherries neck and the form that Steve Cooper’s side has been in, a draw simply wouldn’t be good enough for Scott Parker’s side if they want automatic promotion.

A draw for Middlesbrough would also be a big loss for them because it would be a massive two points dropped in their push for the playoffs.

A win for Boro could see them go as high as 5th in the table whereas a loss could see them drop down as low as 10th.

The game, taking place at the Vitality Stadium, kicks off 15:00 later today.