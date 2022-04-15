Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest will defeat Luton Town when the two sides clash this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest currently sit 4th in the Championship and will be looking to further their push for automatic promotion against Luton today.

Forest have been on a very good run of form recently, with Steve Cooper’s side unbeaten in 10 league games and having won five out of their last five games.

On the other hand, Luton Town will be attempting to further their push for a return back to the Premier League, but with some poor form in recent weeks it won’t be the easiest of tasks.

Forest are the favourites going into this match and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted them to take a 2-1 win against the Hatters in this game, saying:

“It feels like Luton may have hit the buffers at the wrong time. Three without a win now has given some hope for the sides hoping to nick their spot in the top six between now and the end of the season.

“Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are simply flying. Five wins in a row, and the team that could most trouble Bournemouth for second spot. It could be close, but Forest’s momentum should see them edge it at Kenilworth Road.”

The implications…

If Forest take all three points away from this game it could see Cooper’s side leapfrog Huddersfield Town in the table depending on their result.

Nottingham Forest should take 3rd place from the Terriers eventually because of Forest’s two games in hand on Carlos Corberan’s side, but with the competitiveness of the Championship this season, it’s always big to gain points on rivals.

A loss for Luton Town could see them fall out of the playoff spots depending on other results, which would kill a lot of hope for Luton Town fans.

Overall it seems like this will be a great spectacle and both sides will not be happy to come out of this game with anything other than three points.

The game, taking place at Kenilworth Road, kicks off at 12:30 later today and is live on Sky Sports Football.