Ipswich Town go head-to-head with Rotherham United this afternoon in League One.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to gain some consistency in the final stages of the competition, winning just one game in their last five. Kieran McKenna’s side have also not lost a league fixture away from home since their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

The Millers have struggled for form recently, losing their last three games, and falling out of the automatic promotion spots in the process. With just five matches left in the season, Rotherham United have some important games ahead of them.

Ipswich Town would stay in 9th place if they are able to win, moving just one point behind Oxford United.

A win for Rotherham United could move back into the automatic promotion spots, replacing MK Dons in the process.

Ipswich Town team news

Striker Kayden Jackson looks set to miss the remainder of the season, injuring his hamstring against Portsmouth last month. Lee Evans has suffered a setback during his recovery which has ruled him out of this fixture.

Kyle Edwards is unavailable for the rest of the season after injuring his quad during a training session in February. George Edmundson damaged his ankle in March against Lincoln City and will also not feature.

Cameron Burgess was sent off against Shrewsbury Town, suspending him from the next couple of matches.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Thompson

Penney

Bakinson

Morsy

Burns

Celina

Norwood

Chaplin

Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes are over for this season but they could still deny Rotherham United in this one due to The Miller’s recent string of poor results. The Tractor Boys have played some nice football under new boss McKenna which will surely only improve between now and next season.

Playmakers Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin could cause some problems for a Rotherham United defence that are susceptible to mistakes.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.