Cambridge United travel to Greater Manchester to face Wigan Athletic in League One this afternoon.

With three wins in their last five league fixtures, The U’s sit comfortably in a mid-table position in the latter stages of the season. Cambridge United come into this one in good form away from home, winning their last two games on the road.

The Latics currently sit top of the division and will hope to continue their recent run of results, not losing a league fixture since February. Wigan Athletic have been competent defensively recently, conceding just three goals in their last five games.

A win for the U’s could see them move above Cheltenham town into 12th place.

Wigan Athletic would extend the gap to seven points between them and 2nd positioned MK Dons if they come out on top in this one.

Cambridge United team news

Loanee Jensen Weir is unlikely to make another appearance for the club, having returned to his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion to recover from a knee injury. Liam O’Neil is questionable after going off injured against MK Dons in March.

Greg Taylor is still unavailable, picking up an ankle injury against Portsmouth last year.

Predicted XI

Mitov (GK)

Bennett

Okedina

Jones

Iredale

Digby

Dunk

Smith

Knibbs

Brophy

Ironside

Cambridge United are a side that have been set-up well all season, difficult to break down and dangerous going forward. Despite losses such as the 6-0 dispatching against Sheffield Wednesday, Mark Bonner has done a commendable job in the club’s first season after winning promotion.

Joe Ironside and Harvey Knibbs always pose a threat in what could be a difficult fixture for the Cambridgeshire side.

The match kicks off at 17:15 this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.