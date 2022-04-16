MK Dons will look to carry on their fine form this weekend when they face fellow promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Their form has seen them overtake Rotherham United in the automatic spots, but they will be wary of the game in hand Rotherham United have over them.

Liam Manning has impressed as their manager this season, and he has got MK Dons playing some fine football – a style of play that may be worthy of promotion at the end of the season.

This game will be a real test for MK Dons, and a chance for them to show they are worthy of their position in the league.

MK Dons team news

MK Dons drew against AFC Wimbledon last time out. They came out of the game without any new injuries – Manning will have a full squad to choose from today.

Predicted XI

Cumming (GK)

O’Hora

Darling

Lewington

Hayden

Coventry

McEachran

Harvie

Twine

Eisa

Parrott

MK Dons’ revolution…

Manning has transformed MK Dons into a team more than capable of getting promoted at the end of the season.

They are currently enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak that has seen them jump into the top two – they will at least be competing in the play-offs this season.

Despite their fate not being in the hand given the game in hand for Rotherham United, Manning will be keen to make sure his team keep picking up points to prevent them from losing their top two spot.

It will be a tough test on Saturday for MK Dons as they face Sheffield Wednesday live on Sky Sports.