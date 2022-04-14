Paul Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser has confirmed in two separate tweets that Jordi Osei-Tutu and Ben Wiles are back in training after picking up injuries on Tuesday night.

The Millers made the long trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday night, where they came unstuck, losing 3-0.

The result has further damaged their promotion hopes, with them three points behind MK Dons in 2nd place, although they do hold a game in hand over the Dons.

As well as a disappointing outcome, Rotherham United were hit with two injury blows to Osei-Tutu and Wiles.

Osei-Tutu was involved in a rash challenge from Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and had to leave the stadium in crutches and a medical boot.

As for Wiles, the midfielder had took a knock to his knee and signalled that he would like to come off at half-time.

But now, positive news has emerged, with Davis confirming that the key pair are back in training, with Wiles returning today (Thursday) and Osei-Tutu returning tomorrow (Friday):

Good news on Ben Wiles. Training today. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 14, 2022

Good news on Jordi Osei-Tutu. Scan clear. Training tomorrow. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 14, 2022

Blown their chance?

Just a couple months ago, Rotherham United found themselves 13 points clear of MK Dons, who were 3rd at the time whilst Paul Warne’s side were top of the pile.

Now, they find themselves in a sticky situation despite it still being in their hands – their game in hand is against Sunderland away, which is not an easy place to go by any means.

With one win in their last seven league games, the Yorkshire outfit will be looking to put that behind them as they face Ipswich Town on Saturday at 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports.