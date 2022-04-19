Joel Lynch will always be remembered amongst Huddersfield Town fans for keeping them on the edge of their seats.

The one-time Wales international is a household name amongst the Huddersfield Town faithful for being the first new-age centre-back ever seen at the John Smiths Stadium between the years 2012 and 2016.

Arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium…

Lynch arrived from Nottingham Forest in July 2012, signing a three-year deal with Huddersfield Town, who at the time had just gained promotion to the Championship from League One. Lynch was expected to slot into the centre of defence alongside captain Peter Clarke to try and shore up a defence that was tipped to struggle in a new league with better quality opposition.

Simon Grayson made him his fifth signing of the summer and despite not sounding like the most exciting signing on paper, Lynch certainly brought the excitement with his performances for the Terriers. This led to Grayson and the Town faithful realising they had picked up a real star of a centre-back for a cut-price fee.

Lynch made 128 appearances for Huddersfield Town whilst chipping in with nine goals throughout his four-year association with the club. He left in 2016 for fellow Championship club Queens Park Rangers, before having a spell at Sunderland and eventually joining current team Crawley Town last summer.

Memorable goal v Watford…

Rewind back to the January of 2015 – Huddersfield Town needed to pick up results to ease any threat of relegation and they faced an impressive Watford outfit who held the final play-off spot heading to the John Smiths Stadium.

It was a game the Terriers were not expected to win but found themselves leading 2-1 with seven minutes left thanks to goals from Nahki Wells and James Vaughan, the latter reinstating Town’s lead after Odion Ighalo had levelled.

This was until Huddersfield Town found themselves with a set-piece that saw Lynch go forward and release an acrobatic effort to secure the three points for Town.

A classic Huddersfield Town goal from an unlikely source, and one that is certainly worthy of a mention in ‘The72’s Greatest Hits’.

See the goal below…