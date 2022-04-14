Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards are unlikely to play again this season.

Ipswich Town are destined for another season of League One football, but after a poor start to the campaign under Paul Cook’s management, the Tractor Boys look as though they are moving in the right direction under McKenna.

They will be bidding to end the season as strongly as possible though, but they will have to do so without striker Jackson and attacking midfielder Edwards.

As quoted by TWTD, McKenna didn’t rule out the chances of Lee Evans or George Edmundson returning before the end of the season and said Kane Vincent-Young could return soon, but said both Jackson and Edwards are “pretty much ruled out completely”.

Looking to next season

If Jackson is indeed out for the rest of the season, it will be hoped that he hasn’t played his last game in an Ipswich Town shirt.

As it stands, the striker’s deal runs out at the end of the campaign and an agreement hasn’t been reached yet. However, McKenna has shown an interest in keeping the former Accrington Stanley talisman, so maybe the focus can turn to agreeing fresh terms if he’s out for the season.

Edwards’ has been sidelined for much of the second half of the season, barely getting a chance to show McKenna his worth. The left-sided star will be hoping to come back fully fit for next season as the Tractor Boys bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.