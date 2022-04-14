Luton Town host Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Friday.

Luton Town welcome Nottingham Forest to Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon in what is a big game between two play-off rivals.

The Hatters have had a blinding season, sitting in 5th place of the table. It wasn’t long ago when Luton Town were a League Two team, so it’s really impressive what they have done ever since. However, they haven’t won in any of their last three games, which is hopefully just a small dip in form.

As for the Reds, they have won five on the bounce, and are one place above their opponents, holding two games in hand over them whilst being two points clear.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers made their prediction…

Luke Walsh

“After losing 2-0 to Huddersfield Town on Monday Night, this is now all or nothing for Luton Town’s hopes of gaining a play-off spot at the end of the season against the team two points ahead of them, Nottingham Forest.

“With the visitors unbeaten in the last five, they are the form team going into the last few games. But it will take the same chemistry that got Luton past AFC Bournemouth in January to conquer this one. I’m going for a Luton Town win, expect a late winner.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Nottingham Forest

James Ray

“Nottingham Forest are the Championship’s form side at the moment, with five consecutive wins thrusting them right into the play-off fight, and even giving them an outside chance of the automatics if Bournemouth falter.

“This game arguably sees the two leading contenders for the Championship Manager of the Season title face off, so hopefully fans will be treated to an intriguing tie. This is a difficult one to predict given just how good Luton have been this season, but I’m backing Forest to make it six in a row.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Nottingham Forest

Callum Strike

“This is probably the biggest game in the division for this game week based on league positions.

“What Nathan Jones has done this season has been nothing short than inspiring, getting the best out of his players to help them surge up the table. Their recent may play a problem in this one, though.

“Nottingham Forest are simply incredible at the moment, with Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis flying. This should be a good one – I’m going for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-2 Nottingham Forest