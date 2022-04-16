Sheffield Wednesday can further cement their League One play-off spot this weekend when they face 2nd place MK Dons.

Darren Moore will see the play-offs as a minimum for his team, after coming into the season as one of the favourites for the league.

A number of disappointing results has left them battling for a play-off spot, rather than the league title, but Moore will be keen to see his side finish off the task and get promoted in whatever way possible.

A late equaliser away at Bolton last time out prevented them from stretching the gap between them and 7th, making getting maximum points this weekend even more important.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore discussed several players who have been missing recently for the Owls.

Josh Windass has been making good progress, but isn’t expected to return until the end of April.

Defender Lewis Gibson has been in-and-out all season due to injury. He has missed the last four games due to a muscle injury. Gibson has returned to training, a decision was going to be made on his fitness before the trip to MK Dons this Saturday.

Loanee Tyreece John-Jules picked an injury on his Owls debut, Moore confirmed they are keeping an eye on him, and he may return for the play-offs – if the Owls make it there.

Moore confirmed Dennis Adeniran has made fantastic progress, it was thought the young man would miss the rest of the season due to his hamstring injury. Like Gibson, Moore and his staff will monitor him this week – he may make the bench this weekend.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Iorfa

Hunt

Bannan

Luongo

Byers

Johnson

Berahino

Gregory

Captain fantastic…

Club captain and leader, Barry Bannan, has been in fine form for the Owls this season.

The skipper has 18 goal involvements this season, and is often then focal point of all Sheffield Wednesday’s attacks.

His form has landed him in the three-man shortlist for League One player of the season, but his main focus will be getting the Owls back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Saturday’s game against promotion chasing MK Dons will be a great way to start this – the game is live on Sky Sports at 7:45pm.