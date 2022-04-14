Swansea City’s long-serving defender Kyle Naughton has agreed a new one-year contract extension ahead of the Swans’ clash against Barnsley.

Naughton, 33, has been a key performer for Russell Martin’s side this season featuring in the middle of a back three.

The experienced Championship campaigner has made 34 appearances for the Swans with his composure and high-level decision making him a candidate for the club’s Player of the Season.

Arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, Naughton has overseen plenty of change both on and off the field but has remained a first-team regular throughout his seven-year stint in SA1.

The news all Swans fans wanted to hear…

Tying Naughton down to fresh terms ahead of next season is no doubt a big boost to Martin, who will be looking to build upon the style he has implemented this season. With experienced Championship duo Korey Smith and Ben Hamer seeing their deals expire at the end of the season, retaining experience is invaluable, especially with Swans occupying a young squad.

Naughton has been brilliant at centre-back under Martin’s management, with his passing range and ability on the ball seeing him play a key role. He has shown no fear in carrying the ball out of defence and, in Martin’s possession-based system, is often responsible for picking out midfielders Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes, allowing them to build attacks.

Naughton and co will be looking to make it four wins in a row and six without defeat on Friday as they take on Championship strugglers Barnsley.