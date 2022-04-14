Blackburn Rovers loan man Ian Poveda could return from Leeds United next week as he steps up his bid to return before the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Poveda on loan from Leeds United last summer, but after an encouraging start, the electric winger was struck down with an ankle injury that required surgery after just eight appearances.

Since then, the former Manchester City youngster has been working hard to get back to full fitness and now, a positive update has emerged.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed that Poveda has been working hard at Leeds United’s training ground and could return to Rovers next week as he bids to make a return to action before the end of the season.

“No, I don’t think so,” Mowbray said when asked if Poveda’s season is over.

“I spoke to Leeds yesterday. He’s on the training ground working hard, he hasn’t played any football yet in terms of games, and between Leeds, the boy and ourselves we’ll decide whether he comes and gets involved for the last few weeks of the season with us

“We’ll then have to assess how he looks on the grass and whether we think he could help us or not.

“We’re still paying our contribution towards his salary so if he’s fit then he should be back and we’ll try and negotiate that he comes back next week.”

A welcome boost

Having Poveda back around at Ewood Park would certainly be a welcome boost for Blackburn Rovers, but all the relevant parties will have to be wary of bringing him back to action too quickly after such a long time on the sidelines.

Rovers have enough options on the wing with the likes of Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges and forwards Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher, who have also been deployed out wide, so there’s no need to rush Poveda into a return.

However, with a play-off spot still up for grabs, a player like Poveda could be influential in such an important run.

The winger isn’t afraid to take on his man and won’t shy away from putting his flair on show, so his confidence could have a positive impact on those around him as Blackburn Rovers look to revive their play-off hopes.