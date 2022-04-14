Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura could return before the end of the season after it was initially feared he was set for a lengthy spell out.

Bournemouth left-back Zemura picked up a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the Cherries’ 0-0 draw against Sheffield United last time out, and it was feared that he was set for a lengthy spell out.

However, ahead of their Good Friday clash with Middlesbrough, Bournemouth boss Parker has issued a promising update.

As reported by reporter Kris Temple, Parker revealed that Zemura is set to miss the next run of games but could yet return before the end of the season, providing a welcome boost to both supporters and his defensive ranks.

🍒 BREAKING: #AFCB defender Jordan Zemura will miss the next run of games, but could return this season after a hamstring injury, boss Scott Parker has told @solentsport. pic.twitter.com/JgDLfeR8UI — Kris Temple (@kristemple) April 14, 2022

In his absence…

It was experienced Irishman Robbie Brady who came on for Zemura when he picked up his hamstring injury last time out, and the former Burnley man will be hoping to make the most of his chance to nail down a place in the starting XI while the young left-back recovers.

There are other options though – Leif Davis, although he has been deployed in many positions since his arrival on loan from Leeds United, is mainly a left-back. Adam Smith has also shown he can play on the left-hand side too, with either Jack Stacey or Chris Mepham options on the right if he makes a move over to the oppositive side in Zemura’s absence.

Regardless of who starts at left-back, Bournemouth will be determined to get back to winning ways against Middlesbrough on Friday.

After a draw to Sheffield United and a loss to West Brom, the likes of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town have been given a slight hope of automatic promotion, so a win here is vital.