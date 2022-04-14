Charlton Athletic are in action tomorrow against Morecambe.

Charlton Athletic start their Easter weekend with a game against the Shrimps as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

The Addicks go into the clash on the back of their 1-0 away win at promotion chasing Rotherham United last time out.

Johnnie Jackson’s side don’t have anything to play for now but will be eager to have a strong end to the season to take into the next campaign.

Charlton Athletic team news

As per the official club website, defender Sam Lavelle is out with a shoulder injury until the summer, whilst Ryan Inniss is also unavailable through suspension.

Charlton Athletic will make checks on Luton Town loan man Elliot Lee and January recruit Scott Fraser after they both missed the game last week with minor knocks.

Striker Chuks Aneke has returned to training and is in contention to return to the side.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray

Clare

Pearce

Famewo

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Morgan

Blackett-Taylor

Washington

Stockley

There is no doubt that this is a bigger game for Morecambe as they fight for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

The Shrimps were only promoted from League Two last season but risk dropping back down at the moment with four games left. Adams’ men are currently outside the drop zone on goal difference above Gillingham.

The remaining four matches for Charlton Athletic are a great opportunity for players to show what they can do and prove why they deserve to stay this summer.