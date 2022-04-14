Hull City will still be “fighting for their lives” tomorrow according to Cardiff City boss Steve Morison.

Hull City take on Cardiff City to kick-start the Easter weekend at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers go into the game on the back of their 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough last time out thanks to Keane Lewis-Potter’s goal.

Their visitors make the journey up north having secured already their place in the Championship for next season but the Tigers are not at that stage just yet.

Morison has delivered his verdict on his opponents, as per the club’s official website:

“They’ve brought a new manager in, and their results have been up and down, but their most recent result was a huge one with their away win over Middlesbrough.

“They’ll be playing at home in front of their fans, with I presume a lot of people there, being Good Friday. As per usual, we’ll go there and try to spoil the party.

“We’re safe now, but Hull will still be fighting for their lives. From one point for us it’s a weight off your shoulders, but it’s also a reconnection for us that it’s actually the most important time now.”

Hull City nearly there

Hull City made the decision to sack Grant McCann and bring in Shota Arveladze at the end of January following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club and that move has nearly paid off.

Their new boss was brought in to keep them up and the club could be 100% safe by the end of this weekend, assuming they win or results go their way.

The Tigers are currently 15 points above the drop zone with just five matches left to play, with 22nd place Barnsley still having a game in hand.

Hull City will be keeping one eye on the summer and have some big contract decisions to make on the likes of George Honeyman, Matt Ingram, Mallik Wilks, Richie Smallwood and Tom Eaves.

It is expected to be a busy next transfer window for the Yorkshire club with both comings and goings as they gear up for Ilicali and Arveladze’s first full campaign at the helm.