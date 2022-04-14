Huddersfield Town host QPR in the Championship on Friday.

Huddersfield Town welcome QPR to The John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow afternoon, in a game between two sides who are eyeing a play-off space, or in the Terriers’ case, potentially automatic promotion.

Carlos Corberan’s side are having a blinding season, sitting in 4th place of the Championship table. They are on a two game win streak after a shaky run of form, but they look as if they will be one of the teams in the play-offs come end of the season.

As for Mark Warburton’s side, they have gone massively downhill, losing their last five on the bounce, which has seen them drop down to 11th place after being serious promotion contenders.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their prediction…

Luke Phelps

“QPR’s season is all but over now. Huddersfield Town meanwhile still have everything to play for so expect them to really take the game to a QPR side lacking any kind of confidence at the moment.

“They claimed a good win over Luton Town in midweek and I expect them to claim another win here, though with Warburton’s QPR future on the line, the players may give one last push for their manager and make life difficult for the Terriers.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 QPR

Owen Griffiths

“After defeating play-off competitors Luton Town on Monday evening, Carlos Corberan’s Terriers remain in a strong position heading into the final five games.

“QPR are in desperate need of three points after losing five games on the spin.

“With QPR boss Mark Warburton’s position seemingly under threat, I think they could come away with something here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 QPR

Callum Strike

“Huddersfield Town will be in great spirits with their recent form and rightly so after beating the high-flying Luton Town last time out, and they will surely fancy themselves to win tomorrow.

“QPR have had one of the biggest collapses in the league, but will be eager to finish off the season on high spirits. If the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair turn up, it could be close.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-2 QPR