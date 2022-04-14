Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has said “things are getting closer” as contract talks continue with the likes of star man Luke Molyneux.

Hartlepool United star Molyneux has impressed in League Two this season, with his performances and contract situation reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere.

The 24-year-old is among the players out of contract at Victoria Park this summer, and work has been going on to try and secure the futures of those who see their current deals come to an end at the end of this campaign.

Now, amid the ongoing hard work, Pools boss Lee has issued an encouraging update.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee stated that “things are getting closer” in terms of contracts, confirming that more meetings have taken place. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve had more meetings and things are getting closer.

“It is frustrating and it is slow but you saw in January with people we were bringing in, questions were asked early but in the end we got there and I’m hopeful we will again.”

A foundation to build on

After a decent campaign back in the Football League, Hartlepool United will be looking to build on this season and develop under Lee’s management. Keeping key players like Molyneux will be a big boost to their bid to do so, but with other clubs lurking, it will be easier said than done.

In terms of on-pitch matters, the Pools will be keen to get back to winning ways after a run of four games without a victory.

Lee’s men currently occupy 13th place in the League Two table, though a strong finish to the season would see them tighten their grip on a decent place in mid-table.