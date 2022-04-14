Northampton Town cut ties with Matty Warburton last summer and he has since found a home at FC Halifax Town.

Speaking in a report by the Halifax Courier, the attacker has admitted he lost his enjoyment of the game during his time at Sixfields.

Warburton, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Cobblers but struggled to get into their side.

He was released at the end of the last campaign and subsequently became a free agent.

‘Absent for a couple of years’…

The Mancunian has reflected on his time at Northampton Town and talked about his new chapter in Yorkshire: