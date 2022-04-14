‘Absent for a couple of years’ – Matty Warburton reflects on Northampton Town spell
Northampton Town cut ties with Matty Warburton last summer and he has since found a home at FC Halifax Town.
Speaking in a report by the Halifax Courier, the attacker has admitted he lost his enjoyment of the game during his time at Sixfields.
Warburton, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Cobblers but struggled to get into their side.
He was released at the end of the last campaign and subsequently became a free agent.
‘Absent for a couple of years’…
The Mancunian has reflected on his time at Northampton Town and talked about his new chapter in Yorkshire:
“It’s been a season where I’m back where I should be, back playing well and most of all, I’m enjoying it, which had been absent for a couple of years.
“If I’m not playing I’m not particularly happy to be honest, I’m not really motivated by anything other than playing.”
Northampton Town spell
Northampton Town swooped to sign him in 2019 after he caught the eye playing in the National League North for Stockport County.
Warburton went on to play 28 times in all competitions during his first ever season as a Football League player and scored twice to help the Cobblers gain promotion to League One.
However, his game time dried up in the third tier and he made only four league appearances before he was shipped out on loan to Yeovil Town.
The forward was then shown the door after his loan expired at Huish Park but has since been a hit at FC Halifax Town under former Oldham Athletic boss Pete Wild.
Warburton has fired 10 goals in 35 games for the Shaymen as they eye promotion from the National League.
His former club Northampton Town are currency 5th in League Two under Jon Brady and are back in action tomorrow against Oldham Athletic away.