Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has confirmed that captain Cauley Woodrow will be back in the squad for their Good Friday clash with Swansea City.

Barnsley sit in 22nd place as it stands, and it eight points separating them and 21st placed Reading with six games remaining, an escape now would be a huge achievement.

It’s been a difficult season for the Tykes, and they’ve been without captain and talismanic striker Woodrow since December.

However, with Barnsley preparing to face Swansea City on Good Friday, Asbaghi has provided a welcome boost regarding Woodrow.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Barnsley boss has revealed that the former Fulham youngster is in contention for the clash, stating that just his presence on the team bus and his leadership will act as a big boost to his players. Here’s what he had to say:

“It will definitely be a boost for us.

“He is a leader. He has a calm personality and even though he’s not old he has a lot of experience so just his presence on the bus travelling means a lot for us.”

A glimmer of hope?

Barnsley have a game in hand on both Derby County and Peterborough United and 21st placed Reading, giving them an advantage over the other relegation candidates in the fight to stay up.

However, Reading’s results have improved since the arrival of Paul Ince and even with a game in hand, the Tykes have it all to do if they want to maintain their Championship status. After a run of three games without a win, Asbaghi’s side need to get back to winning ways here. But, it won’t be easy at all, with Swansea City starting to hit their stride.

The Swans have won four of their last five, only dropping points in a draw with Birmingham City.