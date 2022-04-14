Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he could make some changes to his side this weekend.

Rotherham United are back in action on Saturday home to Ipswich Town.

The Millers may freshen up their starting XI to try and get back to winning ways.

They were beaten 3-0 last time out by Portsmouth after goals from Clark Robertson, George Hirst and Marcus Harness.

Warne has hinted at changing it up for the visit of the Tractor Boys and has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“We are going to have to go back to the drawing board and look at something else. We are going to have to give other players an opportunity.”

Rotherham United in a rut

Bar their win over Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley earlier this month, Rotherham United’s form has slumped over recent weeks.

They have won just once in their seven league outings and have dropped out of the top two in League One. Wigan Athletic and MK Dons are both on a roll at the moment and the Millers are at serious risk of missing out on automation promotion if they can’t start picking up wins again.

There is no understating how important going up this term is for the Yorkshire club. They have a number of key first-team players like Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene and Freddie Ladapo who are out of contract this summer and it would be tough to keep them at the AESSEAL New York Stadium if they are stuck in League One.

Ipswich Town will be tough opponents on Saturday but their hopes of making the play-offs in this campaign have faded away now.