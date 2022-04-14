Sheffield United host Reading in the Championship on Friday.

Sheffield United welcome Reading to Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon, in what is a big game for both sides.

The Blades sit in 6th place of the table, occupying the final play-off spot, and are two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd. A win here could take them as high as 4th place and well in for a play-off finish.

As for the Royals, they are finally pulling away from the relegation zone, and look to be the most likely to stay up this season. They sit in 21st place, eight points above Barnsley in 22nd.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Owen Griffiths

“Sheffield United will be looking to return to winning ways and I think they’ll have the bit between their teeth for this one.

“As for Reading relegation fears have been eased for now after picking up crucial victories against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

“With both sides in need of the points for different reasons, I can see the home side coming out on top in a tight encounter.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“Although the appointment of Paul Ince raised plenty of eyebrows, he has steered the Royals away from the relegation zone and made them a difficult side to beat.

“Despite that, Sheffield United will be the firm favourites to take all three points here, despite their recent inconsistencies. I’m backing Heckingbottom and the Bramall Lane faithful to galvanise the Blades to victory in this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Reading

Callum Strike

“The Blades need to pick up some big results from now until the end of the season if they want to be in contention for a return to the Premier League, but they are drawing too often recently.

“Reading look all but safe, and were on some good form before the loss last time out.

“It’ll be a tough game for the Royals, but Sheffield United haven’t been the best in front of goal recently. I’m going for an upset in the dying stages.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Reading