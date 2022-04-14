West Brom host Blackpool in the Championship on Friday.

Steve Bruce’s West Brom welcome Neil Critchley’s Blackpool to the Hawthorns tomorrow afternoon in a game between two sides who both may well be playing Championship football next season again.

The Baggies have had a disappointing season, finding themselves in 12th place after such a promising start to the campaign. But, they are eight points adrift of the play-offs, so it isn’t dead and buried yet.

As for the Tangerines, they sit in 16th place of the Championship table, which the club will be delighted with after only getting promoted from League One last season.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Harry Mail

“West Brom have been so hit and miss since Steve Bruce came in and their fans will be desperate for this season to end. They lost 3-1 at home to Stoke City last time out and their players seem to be on the beach now.

“Blackpool don’t have much to play for either but they will fancy their chances of getting something at the Hawthorns, especially if Josh Bowler turns up on the day.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackpool

Luke Phelps

“West Brom against Blackpool is a battle between two inconsistent teams. But both sides are capable of beating the league’s big guns, with West Brom having overcome both Bournemouth and Fulham in recent weeks.

“Neither side has much to play for and so it’s all about preparing for the summer and the next season. Given that, I can see both sides cancelling each other out tomorrow.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackpool

Callum Strike

“Play-offs are still there to chase for West Brom, however it looks increasingly unlikely with teams around them performing well. It’s been an underwhelming season, but Steve Bruce will want to end it on a high to prepare for the next campaign.

“Blackpool don’t have anything to play for, but the club will be delighted that they are to play in the second tier next season. They have shocked on occasions this season, and I think they’ll steal all three points.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Blackpool