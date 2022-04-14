QPR boss Mark Warburton has admitted he is “not sure” if goalkeeper Seny Dieng will be fit to return before the end of the season.

QPR have faced an injury crisis with goalkeepers over recent months, with number one Dieng out since February.

January signing David Marshall, emergency signing Keiren Westwood, youngster Joe Walsh and back-up Jordan Archer are all sidelined too, meaning youngster Murphy Mahoney had to make his debut against Preston North End last time out.

Now, a worrying update has emerged regarding Dieng’s bid to return to full fitness.

As quoted by West London Sport, R’s boss Warburton has admitted he isn’t sure if the Senegalese star will be fit to return to action, explaining that he was only going to be back for the final few games at best. Here’s what he had to say:

“He did some very light jogging for the first time yesterday.

“Seny, at best, was going to be back for the last games, and I’m not sure that’s going to be the case.”

More bad news…

The latest development regarding Dieng’s fitness comes as a hefty blow to the R’s as they desperately scramble for goalkeeping options ahead of the run-in.

It’s the last thing Warburton and co need as their play-off bid falls apart too. Faltering form over the course of the past few months and a run of five consecutive losses has left them down in 11th heading into the final five games of the season, with six points separating them and 6th placed Sheffield United as it stands.

Whoever starts in goal next time out, QPR will be determined to make a return to winning ways against Huddersfield Town on Good Friday.