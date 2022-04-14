Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said he doesn’t expect Grant Ward to return from injury before the end of the season, adding his future will be discussed this summer.

Blackpool brought Ward to Bloomfield Road in December 2019, snapping him up on a free transfer after his departure from Ipswich Town at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Since then, the midfielder has played 56 times across all competitions, though injury has left him sidelined for the vast majority of this season. After starting the opening four games, an achilles injury suffered against Bournemouth in August has left him out since, leaving question marks around his future as his current deal winds down.

Now, Tangerines boss Critchley has opened up on the midfielder’s situation.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Critchley said Ward is unlikely to play before the end of the campaign, stating that his contract situation is something that the club “have to discuss” too. Here’s what he had to say:

“Wardy’s been doing a bit of pitch-based rehab recently, obviously he’s been out for a very, very long time so I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe on it.

“We’ve only got three weeks of the season to go so the end of the season might come a little bit too quick for Wardy.

“And then that’s something we have to discuss with him ready for next season.”

A decision to make…

The 27-year-old played regularly as Blackpool won promotion to the Championship and, before his injury struck, he was a consistent starter in the second-tier too, so Ward may well be a player worth keeping around at Bloomfield Road.

His ability to play either on the right-hand side of midfield or as a central midfielder makes him a valuable player. His tenacious style of play could make him a player of use for Critchley moving forward, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out as his contract with the Tangerines nears expiry.