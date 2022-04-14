Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has revealed that he would be ‘amazed’ if his side were in the running to extend John Marquis’ stay at the club beyond this summer.

Marquis, 29, sees his contract expire at the end of the season after arriving on a short-term deal.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker netted four goals in 24 appearances before Danny Cowley sanctioned his departure allowing the temporary arrival of Coventry City striker Tyler Walker.

Since his arrival at the LNER Stadium, Marquis has shown signs of improvement scoring five times in 17 outings.

Speaking about the former prolific forward via LincolnshireLive, Appleton spoke about the future of Marquis ahead of next season, saying:

“It (talks with Marquis) are still to come but I’d be amazed if we’re in the running, in the ball park that it might cost to keep the likes of John,” Appleton outlined.

“It’s frustrating but it is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it.

“If I’m wrong (and the Imps can sign Marquis), there’s a conversation to be had, fantastic. If not, I’ll thank him, we’ll shake hands and that’ll be it.”

Another striker likely to be needed…

With Swansea City loanee Liam Cullen set to return this summer along with Marquis’ future yet to be decided, Appleton will most likely be in the market for another attacking threat at the top end of the pitch.

The Imps still have Tom Hopper and January arrival Ben House as attacking options for next season while young talent Freddie Draper could be handed a more significant first-team role ahead of the next campaign.

Appleton will be praying that his side can put in a much better performance next season. This campaign has been a real struggle for Lincoln City, whose fans have had to witness their team falling from play-off finalists last year to strugglers this time round.

Up next for Lincoln City is a trip to Portsmouth.