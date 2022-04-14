Fulham are set to receive €15million from Napoli for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer.

Reports coming out of Italy (via Sport Witness) continue to link Zambo Anguissa with a permanent move to Napoli, after impressing with the Italian club on loan this season.

The team have been linked with a permanent move for the Cameroonian midfielder throughout the campaign. They’re said to have an option-to-buy in his loan deal and Sport Witness cite that there’s already a plan in place for Napoli to seal the €15million signing of Anguissa this summer, with the transfer fee already being gathered.

That should hand Marco Silva some added transfer funds for the summer, in which he’ll surely be readying his side for another shot at the Premier League – Fulham currently lead the Championship table, with a 14-point lead over Huddersfield Town in 3rd and only six games left to play.

Moving on…

Zambo Anguissa shouldn’t be regarded as a flop signing for Fulham. But his time at the club certainly marks a period of instability at Fulham, who’ve toyed between the Premier League and the Championship.

This time round though, with Silva at the helm, Fulham look a much more stale outfit and the club should’ve learned their lessons from summers past.

They need to spend wisely this time round. Signings like Zambo Anguissa haven’t paid off, and instead the club may look to recruit players more suited to the Premier League, and who are perhaps more financially feasible.

Up next for the Londoners is a trip to Derby County tomorrow night.