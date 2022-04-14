Middlesbrough travel to the south coast to be hosted by Bournemouth in the Championship on Friday.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth welcome Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with it being a big game for both sides.

The Cherries haven’t won in their last two games, but are four points clear of 3rd with two games in hand, so they are still strong favourites for automatic promotion.

As for Boro, they have lost two games on the bounce, with them dropping to 8th place in the table and three points behind Sheffield United in 6th.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

Harry Mail

“Both of these teams haven’t been in the best of form recently and need a win in this one. Bournemouth just edge it for me and have players who can hurt Middlesbrough like Dom Solanke, Ryan Christie and Philip Billing.

“Boro have lost their last two games on the spin at home to Fulham and Hull City and didn’t score in either. They are slipping up at the moment and risk dropping out of the promotion picture.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Middlesbrough

William Gregory

“Bournemouth have been lacking in form in their last couple of games but I think the Cherries will have enough to edge past Middlesbrough in this one. Scott Parker’s men have been playing attractive football all season and the squad depth that is available to them will surely work in their favour.

“Chris Wilder will have to get his side back on track with a win in this fixture if Boro want to reach the play-off spots by the end of the season. Folarin Balogun is a really special talent and could play a crucial role for a Middlesbrough side looking to reach the top six.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Middlesbrough

Callum Strike

“Both sides aren’t on the sort of form that they would like to be on as we approach the final stages of the season, however their end of the season goals are still very much on.

“Middlesbrough have looked shaky recently, and I think Bournemouth will get back to their best, especially with them being at home. I’m going for a Cherries win, but a tight one.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Middlesbrough