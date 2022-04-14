Charlton Athletic will assess Elliot Lee and Scott Fraser ahead of tomorrow’s game, as detailed on their official club website.

Charlton Athletic are back in action against Morecambe to kick-start the Easter weekend.

The Addicks go into the clash against the relegation-threatened Shrimps on the back of their impressive 1-0 away win at promotion chasing Rotherham United in their last game.

Both Lee and Fraser missed the trip to South Yorkshire last weekend with minor knocks and will be checked.

Charlton Athletic won’t want to take any risks with the duo against Derek Adams’ side at The Valley to avoid making their injuries any worse.

The London outfit will be definitely be without the injured Sam Lavelle, who is out for the rest of the campaign, and the suspended Ryan Inniss who will be serving his last game following his red card against AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton Athletic pair

Lee only have four games left before he is due to head back to parent club Luton Town this summer. He has been on a season-long loan with the Addicks this season and has enjoyed plenty of game time under Johnnie Jackson.

The attacker has made 39 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

Fraser made the move to Charlton Athletic from fellow League One side Ipswich Town in the January transfer window and will be eager to start showing what he can do.

Jackson’s side don’t have anything to play for now but will be in confident mood after their win over the Millers.