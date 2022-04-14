Sunderland are having a more consistent season of late. More consistent results see the Black Cats sitting 6th in the League One table.

Alex Neil’s side are one of three teams – Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers being the other two – on 73 points.

Next up for the Wearside outfit is an Easter doubleheader against Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle.

As per The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson, one man set to miss out is on-loan German attacker Leon Dajaku.

Dajaku to miss Easter double-header

21-year-old Dajaku has been on loan this season at Sunderland from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

The German youth international has made 22 League One appearances for the Black Cats – these appearances returning four goals and four assists.

He hasn’t been in the last two matchday squads for the wins against Oxford United and Gillingham. According to reporter Wilson, he is also set to miss Sunderland’s Easter fixtures.

Wilson reports Sunderland boss Alex Neil who said: “Leon has been ill. He’s not been feeling well and he’s currently in Germany getting some tests so that we can see how he feels.”

Neil adds that the initial diagnosis was a bout of tonsillitis and that Dajaku was not able to get over that. The return to Germany is so that he can have tests and get fit.

Thoughts

It is the business end of the season and Sunderland are clinging on to that final play-off place.

Any absences or injuries could impact on the Black Cats ability to maintain a grip on that play-off place. This is especially so as one of the Easter games is against fellow play-off challengers Plymouth Argyle.

In Sunderland’s favour is impressive recent form – they are unbeaten in their last eight games. Leon Dajaku has only featured in two of those games – racking up just 47 minutes of action.

Whilst Neil’s Sunderland side might be able to cope without the young German for this Easter’s spread of games, they still have three games left to play after that.