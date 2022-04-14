West Brom goalkeeper Ted Cann has returned from his loan spell at Yeovil Town, as announced by the non-league side.

West Brom have welcomed the young stopper back to the Hawthorns.

Cann, 21, linked up with the Glovers last month to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He went on to play four times for the National League side and was unbeaten during his brief stint at Huish Park.

West Brom story so far

West Brom swooped to sign the youngster after he was released by Liverpool at the age of 16.

He has since been a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels over the past few years.

The ‘keeper has more recently been a key player for the Baggies’ U23s side but was given the green light to head out the exit door to on a temporary basis to re-join Yeovil Town four weeks ago having had a spell with them in the past.

Cann has also had stints in non-league at Worcester City and AFC Telford United to boost his development.

It is yet to be known what lies in store for him in the future at West Brom. They currently have Sam Johnstone as their number one but he is out of contract at the end of this season.

Their other options are the experienced David Button, Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths, who is currently out on loan with League One side Lincoln City, so Cann faces a battle to become their number one.