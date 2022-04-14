Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Good Friday, where they will be looking to get back into the top six with a win.

Middlesbrough beat Bournemouth in the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Riverside thanks to an Andraz Sporar penalty.

Chris Wilder’s side will be looking for more of the same and to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats for the first time in the manager’s tenure.

They lost 1-0 to Hull City last time out, with Keane Lewis-Potter’s speculative long-distance effort proving to be the difference.

Boro performed poorly against the Tigers and Wilder may shuffle the pack against Scott Parker’s Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

Here are two players Chris Wilder should consider dropping ahead of the clash…

Joe Lumley

This will be one that is surely playing on the Boro boss’ mind. Lumley’s error cost his side against Hull City, as Lewis-Potter’s winner squirmed underneath him. He has also been at fault for several goals the Teessiders have conceded this season.

Either the experienced Luke Daniels or youngster Sol Brynn would come in to replace Lumley against Bournemouth, if the 27-year-old was to miss out.

He was the lowest performing player in the defeat to Hull City.

Matt Crooks

The midfielder has not been at his best in recent weeks and Boro need to get Isaiah Jones back into the starting XI after missing the last two games through illness.

Marcus Tavernier played at right wing-back in Jones’ absence against Hull City, but with Jones back fit, Tavernier will go back into the midfield with Crooks possibly dropping to the bench.

He was the third lowest performing player in the defeat to the Tigers.