Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a positive update on the injury progress of midfielder Martin Payero in an interview with the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough have been without the Argentine since he was stretchered off against QPR at the start of February with an ankle injury.

Since then he has been working his way back to full fitness and he will now feature for Boro’s U23 side on Friday afternoon, Wilder has confirmed.

“Martin will play for the 23s and get 45 minutes in,” confirmed the Boro boss.

“He’s been training and if he comes through the 45 minutes okay, it’ll be a bonus for us because he hasn’t played any competitive football in a while.”

Before picking up his serious injury, Payero was in and out of the side. He is yet to start a competitive game under Chris Wilder, who took over from Neil Warnock back in November.

The midfielder does give Middlesbrough a different option going forwards. He would slot into the midfield three with ease and could deputise if Wilder wanted to give the likes of Matt Crooks or Marcus Tavernier a rest.

Boro face a tricky few games between now and the end of the season and they will want close to a fully fit squad in order to improve their chances of achieving a place in the play-offs.

Payero won’t play for the senior team on Good Friday against Bournemouth given his involvement in the youth side. However, he could be fit to play against Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday if he comes through the U23 game unscathed.

The 23-year-old signed from Atletico Banfield in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £5.5 million. He has played 12 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting another.