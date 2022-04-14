Sunderland are a team plastered with history, but today the Black Cats find themselves in League One and vying for promotion back to the second tier.

Over the years, Sunderland fans have witnessed plenty of heroics. The club was an established Premier League side for a number of years and during that time, the north east played host to a number of world class players.

But the Stadium of Light has also seen some not-so-impressive names graces its turf, and here we look at Sunderland’s worst strikers of all time according to goals-per-game:

Jozy Altidore, goals-per-game: 0.057

The memorable American begins this list. He was something of a marquee signing from AZ Alkmaar in 2013, but he netted just three goals in his 52 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions.

Altidore quickly returned to the USA where he rediscovered his scoring form, and today he plays for New England Revolution.

Jon Stead, goals-per-game: 0.05

Journeyman Jon Stead was brought from Blackburn Rovers ahead of the 2005/06 season. But in 30 Premier League outings he found the back of the net only once, handing him a total of two goals in 40 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions.

Stead retired at the end of last season after spending time with Harrogate Town in League Two, and he is currently assistant manager with US team Tamp Bay Rowdies.

Andy Gray, goals-per-game: 0.045

Gray was something of a striker, something of winger, and another failed signing ahead of that disastrous 2005/06 Premier League campaign.

He too scored just one goal in the top flight that season – his only goal in 22 outings for the Black Cats.

Gray was last seen working with Leeds United’s U18 side in 2018.

Danny Graham, goals-per-game: 0.023

Continuing the list of failed Premier League signings, Danny Graham is up there with the worst for Sunderland.

The Black Cats paid £5million for his services in January 2013 but in two-and-a-half Premier League seasons at the club, he’d manage just the one goal.

Overall, Graham featured 42 times for Sunderland during his first stint at the club, scoring once, and he scored only once in 17 appearances during his second spell with the Black Cats during the 2020/21 season.

Lilian Laslandes, goals-per-game: 0

Laslandes arrived at Sunderland as a proven and exciting striker. He’d previously proved prolific with the likes of Auxerre and Bordeaux but he failed to make an impression in England, featuring 12 times upon his 2001 arrival and failing to score.

The seven-capped former French international spent the bulk of his time on Wearside out on loan before sealing a hasty exit in 2003.