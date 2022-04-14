Derby County are hoping to boost their slim survival chances on Good Friday as they face league leaders Fulham in the late kick-off on Sky Sports.

Everyone knew the task faced by Wayne Rooney and Derby County would be tough due to their 21-point deduction. However, they have fought valiantly to keep them in with a shout of safety, but now, sadly for their fans, they appear to be League One bound.

Rooney’s team are nine points off 21st place Reading, with their number of games running out.

The players have battled well against relegation and Rooney will take many positives from this season – they will need all their resilience when they face Premier League-bound Fulham.

Derby County team news

Max Bird is serving the second game of his three-game suspension for a red card received at Preston North End.

Derby County have no new injuries to report, giving Rooney the freedom to make personnel or system changes if he wishes, with Irish stars Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele both named on the bench against Swansea City last time out.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Byrne

Cashin

Davies

Buchanan

Bielik

Knight

Ebiowei

Lawrence

Ebosele

Morrison

Uphill battle…

Since their point deduction of 21 points last year, Derby County have faced an uphill battle. They have fought well all season, and despite interest in Rooney, he has stayed loyal to the team that gave him the chance to step into management.

These final few games offer Derby County a chance to put on good performances for their fans, who have had the season from hell with the off-field issues.

It will be a tough game for Rooney’s men – which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Friday night.