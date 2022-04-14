Tranmere Rovers should have Tom Davies and Josh McPake back for tomorrow, as detailed on their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers are hoping the pair are back available as they gear up to face Bradford City away but remain without the suspended Callum Macdonald and Kieron Morris.

The duo missed last weekend’s home clash against Bristol Rovers through illness.

Micky Mellon’s men ended up drawing 1-1 with striker Kane Hemmings getting the goal before Newcastle United loan man Elliot Anderson equalised for the visitors.

Big game for Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers are taking on a Bradford City side who have nothing to play for at Valley Parade.

The Merseyside club need a win to get their push for promotion from League Two back on track. They are currently 9th in the table, a point outside the play-offs with five matches left to play.

Mellon’s side have been in the best of form over recent times and are winless in their past four outings.

Having Davies back is a boost as he has had a solid season. He has been ever-present in defence for Rovers and has made 37 appearances in all competitions.

McPake was lured to Prenton Park in the January transfer window on a loan deal from Rangers until the end of the campaign.

He has previously spent time away from Ibrox at Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town and Morecambe to gain experience and provides his current loan club with more competition and depth in attacking areas.

The youngster has played 12 times since his winter switch, chipping in with a single goal.